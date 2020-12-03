Malegaon Blast Case Update: Pragya Singh Thakur did not appear in special court, court orders this

Mumbai: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said here on Thursday that the hearing of the Malegaon blast case will resume on Friday. The court has directed all the seven accused to appear on December 19. Also Read – VVS Laxman read the praises of Virat Kohli, he said – I thought he …

Special NIA court judge PR Sitre had earlier directed all the accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, to appear in the court on Thursday. Also Read – After Manish Tiwari, now Adhir Ranjan wrote a letter on the farmers issue and requested the speaker to call the session

However, Thakur and three other accused did not appear in court. Only three accused appeared before the judge. Lawyers for the other three accused told the court that their clients did not appear due to the situation of Kovid-19. After this, the court directed all the accused to appear on 19 December. The court said that the hearing of the case will resume on Friday. Also Read – Dil Tera Song Out: ‘Dil Tera’ song released from Indu Ki Jawani, Kiara-Aditya pair in retro look

On September 29, 2008, in Malegaon, about 200 km from Mumbai in Maharashtra, a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in a motorcycle, killing six people and injuring more than a hundred people. The NIA is investigating this case.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday clarified that the hearing of the Malegaon blast case has not been stayed. The court said that the trial proceedings should continue.

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik said this while hearing the petition of Lt Col Prasad Purohit. It was said in the petition that the case against Lt Col Purohit should be quashed. The court fixed December 14 as the next date of hearing on the request of Purohit’s lawyer.