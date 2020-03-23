General News

Mali music star Rokia Traoré on hunger strike after ‘kidnapping’ arrest

March 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Musicians along with Damon Albarn and Salif Keita identify without spending a dime up of singer, who’s in a world battle over custody of her daughter

There are rising concerns for the properly being of Rokia Traoré, the the world over celebrated Malian singer, who has been on hunger strike on the Fleury-Mérogis jail near Paris since she was once arrested on 10 March on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child-custody dispute.

Her authorized skilled, Kenneth Feliho, acknowledged: “I’m very frightened. She is easiest ingesting. She has no longer been consuming for over per week and her immune gadget is prone.”

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment