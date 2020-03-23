Mali music star Rokia Traoré on hunger strike after ‘kidnapping’ arrest

Musicians along with Damon Albarn and Salif Keita identify without spending a dime up of singer, who’s in a world battle over custody of her daughter

There are rising concerns for the properly being of Rokia Traoré, the the world over celebrated Malian singer, who has been on hunger strike on the Fleury-Mérogis jail near Paris since she was once arrested on 10 March on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child-custody dispute.

Her authorized skilled, Kenneth Feliho, acknowledged: “I’m very frightened. She is easiest ingesting. She has no longer been consuming for over per week and her immune gadget is prone.”

Proceed finding out…

