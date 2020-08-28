Maluma and CNCO to Stage MTV VMAs Performance at Drive-In Location

Staging an awards present in a pandemic is a steep problem, however for the VMAs on Sunday evening, MTV and Toyota will current Latinx music stars Maluma and CNCO performing at a particular drive-in location, the place followers can benefit from the performances in a secure and managed surroundings at an undisclosed iconic location overlooking the New York skyline.

The performances will each be debuts: Colombian singer — and current Selection cowl star — Maluma will carry out “Hawaii,” from his new album “Papi Juancho,” publicly for the primary time, whereas Miami-based quintet CNCO will stage the primary public efficiency of their new track “Beso,” which was surprise-released on Thursday evening.

Maluma is up for Greatest Latin Video CNCO are up for 3 VMA nominations, “Greatest Quarantine Performance,” “Greatest Choreography” for his or her final single “Honey Boo,” and “Greatest Group.” They are going to be taking the VMAs mainstage for the primary time — their debut U.S. award present mainstage efficiency — after acting on the VMA pre-show final 12 months.

The members of CNCO stated in an announcement, “We’re tremendous excited to be performing at the VMA’s this 12 months. It means a lot that we’re ready to share our tradition with the world. It makes it even higher that this 12 months that after not having the ability to carry out for thus lengthy, Toyota is giving us the prospect to not solely do this, however do it in entrance of our followers. There’s nothing prefer it, and we will’t wait!”

Dario Spina, EVP and Chief Advertising and marketing Officer, Velocity, at ViacomCBS, added, “The inventive developed round this marketing campaign celebrates the skills of numerous, native musicians and honors the tenacity and resilience of the Huge Apple. We set out to ship high-quality content material with a strong message of unity, and we’re pleased with what our workforce was ready to obtain in partnership with Toyota.”

Toyota Motor North America Basic Supervisor of Media and Engagement Advertising and marketing Tony Mueller stated, “Toyota is worked up to innovate with ViacomCBS to current an activation at the MTV Video Music Awards really like by no means earlier than from the present’s first-ever distant drive-in stage with CNCO and Maluma to the first-ever Spanish language customized piece. At a time when it’s wanted most, collectively via music we’re safely uniting followers and shining the highlight on our numerous array of automobiles throughout one of the crucial anticipated music occasions of the 12 months.”

Different VMA performers embrace Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat and Black Eyed Peas.

Grande, Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd prime the nominees listing. All 4 have been nominated for video of the 12 months, this system’s most coveted class: Gaga and Grande for his or her “Rain on Me” music video, Eilish for “The whole lot I Wished” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8PM ET/PT with the “VMAs” Pre-Present starting at 6:30PM ET/PT solely on MTV. This 12 months’s fundamental present will simulcast throughout 11 ViacomCBS manufacturers together with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Brand, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Community, Pop, TV Land, VH1, in addition to The CW, making it obtainable to an expanded broadcast viewers for the primary time.