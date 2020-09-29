MAMAMOO Confirmed To Be Preparing For Comeback

MAMAMOO is gearing up for a comeback!

On September 29, TEN Asia reported that MAMAMOO was on the brink of make their return, and a supply from MAMAMOO’s company confirmed to Xportsnews, “They’re making ready for a comeback in early November. We are going to announce the schedule as soon as it’s confirmed.”

Based on TEN Asia, MAMAMOO has selected their title observe, and the members are busily recording and making different preparations for the comeback.

MAMAMOO lately launched their particular digital single “Wanna Be Myself.” Their newest album is second studio album “actuality in BLACK,” which incorporates the title observe “HIP,” that was launched final November.

Are you excited for MAMAMOO’s return?

