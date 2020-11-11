MAMAMOO Shatters Their Personal 1st-Week Sales Record With “TRAVEL”

MAMAMOO smashed their private first-week gross sales file with their new mini album!

The group made a comeback on November 3 with their tenth mini album “TRAVEL” and its title monitor “AYA.” Each the album and track scored No. 1 on iTunes charts around the globe whereas “AYA” topped home realtime music charts.

In accordance with Hanteo Chart on November 10, “TRAVEL” offered 128,966 copies within the first week of its launch (November 3 – 9). That is roughly a 184 p.c improve from the roughly 70,500 gross sales for his or her November 2019 full album “actuality in BLACK,” and it’s a brand new peak for the group. “TRAVEL” even offered over 100,000 copies in its first day alone.

Congratulations to MAMAMOO!

