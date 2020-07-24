MAMAMOO To Feature On Rain’s New Solo Song For SSAK3

MAMAMOO is that includes on a brand new solo observe by SSAK3’s B-Ryong—extra famously generally known as Rain!

On July 24, a supply from the MBC present “How Do You Play?” mentioned to Newsen, “The 4 members of MAMAMOO (Photo voltaic, Hwasa, Wheein, and Moonbyul) have taken half, and so they helped to make B-Ryong’s music titled ‘Thrilling’ much more thrilling.” They requested everybody to tune into this week’s broadcast to search out out extra.

The brand new co-ed group SSAK3, composed of Yoo Jae Suk (stage title Yoo Dragon), Lee Hyori (Linda G), and B-Ryong (Rain), got here collectively by the range present “How Do You Play?” They debuted on July 18 with the observe “Summer time Sea Once more,” which rapidly topped charts and even achieved good all-kills. They’re planning to launch solo songs, and Rain’s observe that includes MAMAMOO is described as having a summery vibe.

SSAK3 will carry out on MBC’s “Music Core” on July 25 and in addition launch a brand new music video.

