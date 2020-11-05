MAMAMOO Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Latest Comeback

MAMAMOO’s new EP and lead single are topping the charts!

On November 3, MAMAMOO launched their tenth mini album “TRAVEL” and the music video for his or her title observe “AYA.”

As of November 5 at 9 a.m. KST, “TRAVEL” had hit No. 1 on iTunes’ High Album charts in 29 totally different areas. The title observe “AYA” additionally reached No. 1 on iTunes’ High Music charts in 12 totally different areas, matching their accomplishment for his or her pre-release observe “Dingga.”

“AYA” additionally carried out effectively on home realtime music charts, rating No. 1 on Genie and Bugs within the first 24 hours after its launch. It ranked inside the High 10 on Naver Music and Melon’s realtime charts as effectively.

Take a look at the music video for “AYA” right here!

Supply (1) (2)