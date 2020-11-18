MAMAMOO’s Agency RBW Gives Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

On November 16, RBW shared an announcement to replace followers on the authorized motion the company is taking to guard MAMAMOO.

The assertion reads as follows:

Good day, that is RBW. We appointed OhKims Legislation & Firm with the intention to file complaints towards malicious feedback, together with the unfold of false data, on-line slander, and defamation. The punishment for some circumstances has come to an finish by way of the sentencing of fines. In some circumstances of systematic, persistent, and malicious commenters, we’re persevering with to take an unprecedented response on the civil regulation degree. As well as, we inform you that we’re continuing with the best degree of authorized motion on the precept of zero tolerance for all circumstances, together with those we talked about above. So as to do that, we’re gathering systematic proof by way of our followers’ studies and self-monitoring. We are going to proceed to make each effort to guard the rights and pursuits of our artists by way of steady information assortment, monitoring, and sturdy authorized motion. Sooner or later, we ask that followers proceed to ship studies. As soon as once more, we wish to deeply thank everybody for sending help to the company and our artists. Thanks.

In January, RBW gave their newest replace on the complaints they filed towards malicious feedback and rumors made about MAMAMOO.

Supply (1)