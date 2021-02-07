General News

MAMAMOO’s “Egotistic” Becomes Their 2nd Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

February 7, 2021
MAMAMOO has simply reached a powerful milestone with “Egotistic”!

On February 8 at roughly 10:17 p.m. KST, MAMAMOO’s music video for “Egotistic” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their second group music video ever to take action following “HIP,” which achieved the feat final yr.

“Egotistic” hit the 100 million mark on 1theK’s YouTube channel, whereas “HIP” did so on MAMAMOO’s personal channel.

MAMAMOO first launched “Egotistic” on July 16, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the music video simply over two years, six months, and 22 days to attain the milestone.

Congratulations to MAMAMOO!

Watch the fiery music video for “Egotistic” once more under:

