MAMAMOO’s “HIP” Becomes Their First Music Video To Surpass 200 Million Views

MAMAMOO’s “HIP” has reached a significant milestone for the group!

On December 16 round 9:30 a.m. KST, the music video for “HIP” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on November 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it took about one yr, one month, at some point, and 15 hours to succeed in the milestone.

That is MAMAMOO’s first music video to hit 200 million views. Earlier this yr, “HIP” additionally grew to become the group’s first music video to hit 100 million views on their very own channel, whereas “Starry Night time” has over 100 million views if mixed with the music video on the channel 1theK.

Congratulations to MAMAMOO!

Try the “alternate universe” music video for “HIP” once more beneath: