MAMAMOO’s Hwasa And Wheein Visit Their Old Dorm And Talk About How They Became Friends On “Come Back House”

KBS2’s new selection present “Come Back House” featured MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Wheein as its first visitors!

“Come Back House” is a brand new selection present the place the MCs Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Younger Ji, and Lee Yong Jin be a part of stars as they go to the locations they lived once they first got here to Seoul and encourage the youth who’re at present residing there and pursuing their desires.

Hwasa and Wheein first began residing in Seoul in 2011 at a rooftop home in neighborhood of Sadang. Hwasa defined, “There have been a variety of us in the home. It was 4 folks residing there, and since we break up the utility payments, we used all of the electrical energy we needed.”

The 2 members reminisced in regards to the neighborhood. Most of their recollections needed to with meals, and Wheein shared, “I used to be known as a pig for consuming lots utilizing the corporate card.” Hwasa added, “She informed me earlier about a spot she used to cry at whereas leaping rope,” and Wheein defined, “There’s a giant clock at a playground I typically went to. I did 3000 soar ropes whereas taking a look at that clock and cried on my method dwelling.”

As they bought nearer to their previous dorm, Hwasa mentioned, “It’s superb. I bought goosebumps. It nearly seems the identical because it did again then.” Hwasa and Wheein pointed on the constructing they thought was their previous dorm, nevertheless it turned out that they had been unsuitable. Yoo Jae Suk commented, “How may you not know the place you lived?” and took them to the correct place.

After they lastly arrived on the rooftop home, Hwasa and Wheein expressed how thrilling and unusual it felt to be again after so lengthy. Hwasa shared, “On the time, this rooftop felt so huge to me. I used to be so glad to have a rooftop like this, however now it feels very small. I suppose I’ve simply grown that a lot.”

The individual residing in the home at present was a 34-year-old lady named Choi Mi So. Wheein requested if there are nonetheless a variety of bugs in the home, revealing, “I’ve anger in the direction of cockroaches. I all the time killed them. I swore I’d annihilate them.”

The MCs determined that they need to do the issues that Wheein and Hwasa most needed to do at their previous dorm. Wheein shared that she needed to eat a number of beef as a result of the one alternative to eat beef on the time was by means of dinners with the corporate employees. They additionally revealed that they typically performed Go Cease, a Korean card recreation.

Listening to MAMAMOO’s previous tales, Yoo Jae Suk additionally shared his personal tales from the early days of his profession. “I had no revenue, however I didn’t do any part-time jobs both. I simply complained about not being forged in something. The looks payment on the time was 64,000 gained [approximately $57]. I performed the function of a Joseon period soldier, nevertheless it was solely as soon as every week. It was laborious to be forged within the function all 4 instances, so I did it about twice a month and made 120,000 gained [approximately $106]. So I all the time relied on my mother and father.”

Hwasa commented that she additionally used to name her mother and father when she was working out of cash, and Wheein added, “I solely purchased milk from the comfort retailer.”

The 2 MAMAMOO members then shared their first impressions of one another. As former center college classmates, they’re identified to be long-time finest mates, nevertheless it seems that they didn’t click on from the start. Wheein mentioned, “I actually didn’t need to be mates together with her. We had been in the identical class, and he or she simply began singing though nobody requested her to. I believed I’d by no means turn into mates together with her. However throughout break time, she mentioned she needed to be mates with me. So I simply agreed to it.” Requested why she sang on her personal again then, Hwasa defined, “My need to attain my desires was very robust. I needed to dominate.”

Per week later, Wheein and Hwasa returned to see the home that was utterly redesigned by “Come Back House.” They had been as thrilled as Choi Mi So in regards to the new design, and Wheein gave Choi Mi So a self-made jewellery field as a present.

Watch the total episode of “Come Back House” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)