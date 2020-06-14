General News

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Announces Solo Comeback Date + Title; Unveils 1st Teaser

June 14, 2020
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has formally introduced her plans for her highly-anticipated solo comeback!

On June 15 at midnight KST, Hwasa launched her first teaser for her upcoming return together with her first solo mini album. She additionally revealed that he mini album, entitled “María”—after Hwasa’s baptismal identify—will drop on June 29 at 6 p.m. KST.

Hwasa first made her solo debut final February, when she launched the smash hit “Twit.”

Are you excited to see Hwasa make her first-ever solo comeback? Keep tuned for updates!

