MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Shares Her Experience With Injury Ahead Of Solo Comeback On “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa shared her expertise with a current harm on the newest episode of “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”).

On the July 17 broadcast of MBC’s “Dwelling Alone,” MAMAMOO’s Hwasa made an look to offer a glance into her every day life. Her section started together with her mendacity in mattress, to which Park Na Rae commented, “That is the primary time I’ve seen you mendacity in mattress. You’re often mendacity down on the sofa.”

Hwasa defined, “Simply earlier than my comeback, I used to be dancing and instantly threw out my again. I instantly fell over and needed to be taken by an ambulance.”

Late final month, Hwasa’s company RBW Leisure launched an announcement about her harm and knowledgeable followers that she can be unable to carry out at KCON:TACT 2020 which happened from June 20 to June 26.

She continued, “Every week earlier than my comeback, I ended up within the hospital. I used to be initially supposed to start out a bunch of actions that day. The primary day, I couldn’t stroll or transfer in any respect. The subsequent day, I may solely stroll a bit. Moreover once I coughed and farted, it was okay. Once I fart, I truthfully scream [because it hurts].”

Whereas mendacity down, Hwasa positioned an order for boiled hen soup after which started slowly getting up. Within the studio, Hwasa defined, “At the moment, I used to be so much higher as a result of I may rise up.” She additionally revealed that she couldn’t wash her hair, however that she did for the primary time in awhile that day. When requested how lengthy she couldn’t wash it for, Hwasa hilariously responded, “That’s a secret.” Park Na Rae made everybody chortle by commenting, “It was every week then.”

Whereas ready for her meals, Hwasa placed on a again brace and started training her choreography mendacity down, which Son Dam Bi known as “picture coaching.” Regardless of everybody’s issues, Hwasa shared, “If I don’t even try this, I start having every kind of ideas.”

After consuming her soup, Hwasa started placing on make-up for a reside broadcast. Throughout the broadcast, she chat with followers and unboxed her new solo mini album to offer viewers a sneak peek. She commented, “I’m sorry that I received harm. I’ll get higher rapidly and work onerous.”

Ending her broadcast precisely one minute earlier than the discharge, Hwasa expressed nervousness as she shared, “I’ve heard it greater than 10,000 occasions. Nonetheless, listening to it on a music website makes it sound like a totally new music.” She additionally adorably instructed herself, “It’s cool. You labored onerous.”

Later, Hwasa chat together with her dad on the cellphone and started tearing up at information of her mom. Her father instructed her, “Your mother instructed me to not let you know however she received a CT scan.”

Within the interview after, Hwasa added, “[My dad said] my mother doesn’t really feel properly however she mentioned to not inform me in order that I wouldn’t take note of it. Whereas making ready for my album, I uncared for lots of people. I selfishly solely centered on my album. I selected this profession to be joyful however there are a whole lot of issues I preserve lacking.”

On the cellphone, she instructed her dad, “It’s best to’ve simply come to Seoul. Why did you wait? But it surely’s not that severe.” As soon as he confirmed that it wasn’t too severe, Hwasa continued, “I’m gonna inform every part to mother. That you simply made me cry. Play my songs for mother. Which music do you want one of the best?”

He picked her title monitor “Maria” they usually each mentioned “I like you” earlier than hanging up. As her ultimate message, Hwasa jokingly instructed her dad, “Be sure you stream heaps.” You’ll be able to watch her “Maria” music video right here.

