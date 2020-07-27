MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Takes 1st Win For “Maria” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By GFRIEND, Somi, Lee Hello, And More

Congratulations to MAMAMOO’s Hwasa for successful first place with “María” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was GFRIEND’s “Apple,” and third place went to Zico’s “Summer season Hate.”

Watch the winner announcement beneath:

This week’s performers embrace Kang So Ri, Ahn Sung Hoon, XRO, BOYHOOD, Sook Haeng, MustB, Weeekly, E’LAST, TOO, DONGKIZ I:KAN, 3YE, 1THE9, VERIVERY, Jeong Sewoon, Somi, Lee Hello, GFRIEND, and Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi.

Take a look at this week’s performances beneath!

GFRIEND – “Apple”

Somi – “What You Ready For”

Lee Hello – “HOLO”

Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi – “Naughty”

TOO – “Rely 1,2”

3YE – “YESSIR”

VERIVERY – “Thunder”

DONGKIZ I:KAN – “Y.O.U”

Jeong Sewoon – “Say Sure”

1THE9 – “Dangerous Man”

Weeekly – “Good day”

E’LAST – “Swear”

MustB – “Notice”

BOYHOOD – “Retro Love”

XRO – “Welcome to My Jungle”