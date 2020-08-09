General News

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Takes 3rd Win And Triple Crown For “Maria” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By TREASURE, (G)I-DLE, Kang Daniel, And More

August 9, 2020
Congratulations to MAMAMOO’s Hwasa for successful first place and triple crown with “Maria” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Lee Hello’s “HOLO,” and third place went to Zico‘s “Summer time Hate” that includes Rain.

Watch the winner announcement beneath:

This week’s performers included XRO, TOO, SATURDAY, ENOi, Rocket Punch, 1TEAM, TREASURE, Cherry Bullet, ATEEZ, Somi, (G)I-DLE, Eric Nam, Jessi, Kang Daniel, Soyou, and APRIL.

Try the performances beneath!

TREASURE – “BOY”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

APRIL – “Now or By no means”

ATEEZ – “Inception”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

Soyou – “GOTTA GO”

Somi – “What You Ready For”

TOO – “Rely 1, 2”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

XRO – “Welcome To My Jungle”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

