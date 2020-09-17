MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Takes No. 1 On Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama Cast Member List + “Hidden Singer 6” And “I-LAND” Top Non-Drama Ranking

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was essentially the most buzzworthy selection present character final week!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of non-drama TV exhibits and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz from September 7 to 13. The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 166 non-drama TV exhibits which are presently on air or set to air quickly.

JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” takes No. 1 on the checklist of essentially the most buzzworthy non-dramas for the week, with Mnet’s “I-LAND” rising to No. 2. They’re adopted by TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” in No. Three and “King of Masks Singer” in No. 4.

Take a look at the highest 10 beneath!

1. JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” – 4.74 p.c

2. Mnet’s “I-LAND” – 4.35 p.c

3. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” – 3.95 p.c

4. MBC’s “King of Masks Singer” – 3.88 p.c

5. MBC’s “Residence Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”) – 3.78 p.c

6. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 3.09 p.c

7. JTBC’s “In The Soop BTS Ver.” – 2.84 p.c

8. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 2.79 p.c

9. KBS2’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” – 2.7 p.c

10. SBS’s “Working Man” – 2.5 p.c

On the checklist of buzzworthy non-drama forged members, Hwasa grabs No. 1 after her episode of “Hidden Singer 6” aired final week. Uhm Jung Hwa skyrockets 199 ranks to No. 2 after showing on “How Do You Play?”

See the highest 10 beneath!

1. Hwasa (“Hidden Singer 6”)

2. Uhm Jung Hwa (“How Do You Play?”)

3. Kim Da Hyun (“Voice Trot”)

4. Kim Younger Kwang (“Residence Alone”)

5. Im Younger Woong (“Love Name Middle”)

6. Women’ Technology’s Seohyun (“Ask Us Something”)

7. Go Kyung Pyo (“Ask Us Something”)

8. Jung Eun Pyo (“The Home Detox”)

9. Ha Hee Ra (“Radio Star”)

10. JYJ’s Kim Junsu (“Love Name Middle”)

