MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Solo Album “María”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is taking on iTunes charts all over the world!

On June 29 at 6 p.m. KST, Hwasa launched her first mini album “María” together with the music video for the title monitor.

Following the discharge, Hwasa’s first album recorded No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in 20 areas all over the world together with the US, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Colombia, Canada, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and Turkey. Moreover, Hwasa has turn into the primary Korea feminine solo artist to prime the U.S. iTunes Prime Albums chart.

The title monitor “Maria” additionally positioned No. 1 in six areas all over the world, and the music video ranked No. 2 on YouTube’s worldwide developments.

Congratulations to Hwasa on these achievements!

Supply (1)