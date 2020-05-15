MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Excites With Announcement Of Repackage

It seems to be like MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul will probably be sharing new music quickly!
On Might 15, Moonbyul introduced that she’ll launch “門OON: REPACKAGE” on Might 29 at 6 p.m. KST. This may be a repackaged model of her second solo album “Darkish Aspect of the Moon,” which got here out in February and options the title observe “Eclipse.”
It was additionally lately introduced that Moonbyul will probably be holding her first “Ontact Reside” live performance on Might 30, which will probably be broadcast worldwide through Naver’s V Reside.
[#문별]
[門OON] VLIVE 생중계 공연 안내?>
? 티켓 오픈 일정 ?
✔ VLIVE
✔ 2020년 05월 18일 (월) 2PM
? 상세안내
? https://t.co/Gi6HBRBAnC#MoonByul #Ontact_Live #門OON #VLIVE pic.twitter.com/YR5qA7T4mH
— 마마무(MAMAMOO) (@RBW_MAMAMOO) Might 13, 2020
