General News

MAMAMOO’s Solar And Apink’s Son Naeun To Join New Camping Show

September 4, 2020
1 Min Read

The lineup for upcoming JTBC selection present “Emotional Camping” (working title) is now full!

Park So Dam and Park Na Rae are already confirmed for the present, and on September 3, a supply from JTBC shared that MAMAMOO’s Solar and Apink’s Son Naeun can even be becoming a member of this system.

The present will observe the tenting journey of Solar, Son Naeun, Park So Dam, and Park Na Rae, and followers are already wanting ahead to their enjoyable chemistry.

Particulars concerning the premiere date haven’t been revealed but.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment