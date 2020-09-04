MAMAMOO’s Solar And Apink’s Son Naeun To Join New Camping Show

The lineup for upcoming JTBC selection present “Emotional Camping” (working title) is now full!

Park So Dam and Park Na Rae are already confirmed for the present, and on September 3, a supply from JTBC shared that MAMAMOO’s Solar and Apink’s Son Naeun can even be becoming a member of this system.

The present will observe the tenting journey of Solar, Son Naeun, Park So Dam, and Park Na Rae, and followers are already wanting ahead to their enjoyable chemistry.

Particulars concerning the premiere date haven’t been revealed but.

