MAMAMOO’s Solar Returns Song Ji Hyo’s Kindness With A Gift Of Her Own

MAMAMOO’s Solar has returned Song Ji Hyo’s candy present with a gift of her personal!

Final week, Solar guested on SBS’s “Working Man,” the place she was teamed with Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min. Within the episode, Solar gave up her prize, a sound bar, that she had personally received with a view to make her workforce the ultimate winners. After the published, Solar posted a photograph and revealed that Song Ji Hyo had gifted her the identical sound bar that she had given up on the present.

On August 9, Song Ji Hyo uploaded photographs of herself posing with a present she acquired from Solar. Solar had despatched Song Ji Hyo a pair of sneakers to thank her for her form gesture.

Song Ji Hyo wrote, “Solarsido (Solar’s YouTube channel) Yong Solar (Solar’s beginning identify)! I didn’t even do a lot for you… I’m so touched by your thoughtfulness. Thanks, and thanks once more… Cool youthful sister Yong Solar! I’ll all the time cheer you on!! P.S. Copying Solarsido Yong Solar’s pose.”

Watch the “Working Man” episode that includes Solar under!

