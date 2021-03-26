MAMAMOO’s Wheein Confirmed To Make Solo Comeback In April

MAMAMOO’s Wheein will likely be making a solo comeback subsequent month!

On March 26, Xportsnews reported that Wheein was making ready for a brand new solo album in April.

Later, MAMAMOO’s company confirmed, “She is making ready for a solo comeback with the aim of launch in April. We’ll launch additional particulars concerning the album as soon as issues are finalized.”

That is Wheein’s first solo launch because the single album “Soar” in September 2019. She has additionally been energetic as a solo singer in drama OSTs.

MAMAMOO’s final comeback was in October 2020 with the mini album “Journey.”

