MAMAMOO’s Wheein Talks About Getting Inspiration From Her Cat And Her Fans For New Solo Album “Redd”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein just lately participated in an interview for the discharge of “Redd,” her first solo mini album.

Wheein has launched solo singles earlier than, however that is her first mini album since her debut. She mentioned, “If my earlier singles had been extra poised and emotional, then this time I attempted to point out extra various sides and specific my very own shade. Just like the title observe, ‘water shade,’ implies, I’m attempting to paint my clear self. It’s a track about myself.”

Requested to choose her favourite b-side observe on the album, she mentioned, “After I was writing ‘OHOO’ and ‘Springtime,’ I had my pet cat and my followers in thoughts whereas engaged on the lyrics and melody. That’s why I can’t assist however really feel affection for these songs.” She added in additional element, “I wrote the lyrics for ‘OHOO’ about three or 4 years in the past. I used to be my cat, who was staring out the window, and I puzzled what he was interested by. That was the inspiration behind the track. ‘Springtime’ is a track I wrote as a letter to my followers. I promised them on my birthday that I might be their everlasting spring.”

Wheein collaborated with pH-1 and G.Soul on the b-sides “Trash” and “Butterfly.” She mentioned, “I’m an enormous fan of their music. I assumed that their voices would go well with the environment of the songs and match effectively with my very own vocal shade, so I requested them, and I’m grateful and honored that they agreed so readily. I’m extraordinarily glad with the outcomes.”

try the music video for "water shade" right here!

