Mamata Banerjee’s name in Sharda chit fund scam, big disclosure in CBI report, salary given from CM relief fund

Sharda Scam: In a significant development, which can increase political mercury in West Bengal and where assembly elections are due next year, the CBI has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court in the Saradha chit fund scam. In this, the Supreme Court has said that the employees of Tara TV were regularly paid for 23 months from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of West Bengal. Tara TV was under scrutiny as part of the Saradha group. Also Read – Anil Deshmukh raised questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said- CBI should tell whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder

The CBI said that regular amounts were paid from the CM Relief Fund – Rs 27 lakh per month – between May 2013 to April 2015. The application said, “The amount was allegedly given to pay salaries of employees of the media company, which was part of the Sharda Group of Companies under investigation.” A total of Rs 6.21 crore was paid to Tara TV Employees Welfare Association from the Chief Minister Relief Fund of West Bengal. Also Read – Invitation not received for Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

The CBI said that on 16 October 2018, a letter was written to the Chief Secretary, West Bengal to investigate the payment to a private media company, but despite several efforts, the state government gave incomplete answers. The CBI cited the order of the High Court which ordered that “the salaries of the employees should be paid from the available funds” and it was nowhere stated that the employees of a private TV channel should be paid with the Chief Minister’s relief. Also Read – Mamta Banerjee’s attack on BJP – will not let West Bengal make Gujarat

The petition said, “The court order clearly states that the employees are to be paid from the company’s funds. The payments from CM Relief Fund point to a big conspiracy and nexus. ” Pointing the needle of suspicion at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the scam, the CBI said, “Correspondence between the CBI and the state authorities will show that a concerted effort has been made to avoid the process of law.”

In 2013, the CBI, citing interrogation of former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Kumar Ghosh, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the promoter of the Saradha group- Sudipta Sen had good relations. The investigation agency said that call detail records of two numbers of Sen and Ghosh reveal that they had 298 conversations at one number and 9 times at another.

Seeking custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the CBI said that the investigation also revealed that the Bidhannagar police, along with the ruling Trinamool and Sharda group of West Bengal, hid the evidence at Rajiv Kumar’s behest.

Ghosh was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate as a witness in October 2013, which revealed that Rajiv Kumar was in touch with ED officials during the interrogation of the arrested accused, Sudipta Sen, Debayani Mukherjee and other witnesses. These inquiries took place during September to November 2013. “It was ensured by the authorities that the evidence given by these accused persons or witnesses should not be taken on record, as a part of the investigation was aimed at protecting influential persons.”

The CBI said that a lot of evidence has emerged in the case, after which the role of the then Commissioner of Police has been confirmed, who was successful in saving the influential co-accused. They promoted illegal business activities of Ponzi companies and benefitted from it.

The CBI also referred to the interrogation of Saradha Group employee Safikur Rahman. “It is said that according to the said statement (by Rahman), when the Chief Minister contested for the MLA seat, Sudipta Sen was forced to pay money for all the pujas in Bhawanipur, Kolkata. Rahman further said that the ‘Junglemahal’ project was flagged off by the Chief Minister at a function held at Writers’ Building, Kolkata.

In 2013, during Kumar’s tenure as Bidhannagar Police Commissioner, the scam was exposed. Kumar was part of the SIT set up by the state government to investigate the scam. Earlier, the apex court handed over the investigation to the CBI in 2014. IPS officer’s appeal against CBI’s anticipatory bail granted to Kumar by Calcutta court in November last year