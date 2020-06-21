Mamma Mia co-creator Judy Craymer thinks a third movie will happen

The co-creator of in style ABBA-themed musical Mamma Mia is optimistic in regards to the prospect of a third movie.

Judy Craymer is likely one of the minds behind the unique stage manufacturing and has served as a producer on the primary movie and its 2018 sequel, each of which starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

In an interview with The Every day Mail, she revealed that a third movie is sort of prone to happen and will hit cinemas prior to you suppose.

“I used to be meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, throughout these months,” Craymer mentioned. “However then I bought hit with COVID fog.”

She added: “I feel sooner or later there will be one other movie, as a result of there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I do know Common would really like me to do it.”

That’s hardly stunning given the success that each Mamma Mia movies have loved, with the primary raking in a mammoth $600 million on the world field workplace and the sequel falling simply shy of $400 million.

The truth that Craymer had deliberate to start out plotting a third movie this 12 months suggests we might not have to attend a decade for the following instalment, as we did the primary time round.

However in fact, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the movie trade as a complete, so that would properly be a velocity bump in getting the trilogy-closing entry into cinemas.

Netflix just lately introduced that Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more will be becoming a member of its library of movies on Friday 26th June.

Now we have some information to cher with you: Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more involves Netflix on 26 June. pic.twitter.com/8VjUYEMrFc — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) Could 14, 2020

