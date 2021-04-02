Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle Lures Topnotch Creative Group; Trailer Unveiled

Mamoru Hosoda, the Oscar-nominated director of “Mirai,” has attracted a prestigious worldwide inventive staff for his anticipated music-filled movie, “Belle,” whose first trailer is being unveiled by Studio Chizu. On prime of showing unique new pictures, the trailer additionally options the very first monitor of the movie.

Mixing actuality and fantasy, “Belle” follows Suzu, a 17-year-old highschool pupil dwelling in a rural village together with her father. For years she has solely been a shadow of herself. Someday, she enters “U,” a digital world of 5 billion members on the Web. There, she just isn’t Suzu anymore however Belle, a world-famous singer. She quickly meets with a mysterious creature. Collectively, they embark on a journey of adventures, challenges and love, of their quest of turning into who they really are.

Represented in worldwide markets by Charades, “Belle” will convey collectively a crew of Japanese and worldwide skills, the primary of its variety within the historical past of Japanese animation.

Among the many top-notch creatives who’ve joined “Mirai” is Jin Kim, the character designer of a number of iconic Disney films, from “Frozen” to “Tangled,” “Huge Hero 6” and “Moana.” Kim, who created the character design of “Belle,” met Hosoda in Los Angeles when the Japanese helmer was on the town for the 2019 Oscar ceremony (when “Mirai” was nominated). “Belle” will mark the primary collaboration between Hosoda and Kim, who admire one another’s work.

Additionally becoming a member of “Belle” is Eric Wong, an up-and-coming British architect and designer who created the idea artwork for the sprawling digital neighborhood of the world of U, primarily based on Hosoda’s design.

The internationally pushed function has additionally lured veteran animation gamers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart from Cartoon Saloon, an Irish animation studio behind the Oscar-nominated “Track of the Sea” and “The Secret of Kells,” and “Wolfwalkers,” nominated at this 12 months’s Oscars.

“Belle” is Hosoda’s ninth function. His earlier movie, “Mirai,” world premiered at Cannes’ Administrators Fortnight in 2018 earlier than incomes an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, in addition to profitable the Annie Award for finest impartial animated function. The helmer has tackled the impression of know-how on our lives earlier than, notably on “Summer season Wars” and likewise directed “Digimon: The Film – Digimon Journey: Youngsters’s Struggle Recreation!”

“’Belle’ is the film that I’ve at all times wished to create and I’m solely in a position to make this movie a actuality due to the fruits of my previous works,” Hosoda beforehand mentioned concerning the movie. “I discover romance, motion and suspense on the one hand, and deeper themes comparable to life and demise on the opposite. I count on this to be an enormous leisure spectacle.”

“Belle” is the second collaboration between Studio Chizu and Charades. Charades’ co-founder Yohann Comte solid a relationship with Hosoda on the movie “The Boy and the Beast,” which he bought internationally whereas working at Gaumont.

“Belle” is produced by Hosoda’s long-standing collaborator, Yuichiro Saito, president of Studio Chizu, the director’s animation banner. Nippon Tv handles gross sales for “Belle” in Asia.

Apart from “Mirai,” Charades’ robust monitor report in animation additionally consists of “I Misplaced My Physique,” Ben Stassen’s 3D animated options “Bigfoot Celebrity” and “The Queen’s Corgi.”