Mamta attacked BJP, said- this party is a bad force and the biggest epidemic

Kolkata: Describing the BJP as "evil force" and "the biggest epidemic" in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the saffron party is trying to "incite tension" in the state for its political gains. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP is not interested in the well being of the people but only in gaining power.

He said, "On one side you have Kovid-19, Dengue and on the other side you have the biggest epidemic BJP. This is a bad force. In Bengal, if you are in politics, you have to follow certain norms which are part of our rich cultural heritage. "

Mamta said in an event organized here by her party's mouthpiece Jago Bangla, "BJP does not mean that people are dead or alive. Their only interest is in gaining power. I want to tell them, it will not be easy. " He urged the Durga Puja committees to strictly follow the Kovid-19 guidelines. "In many states, the administration has either canceled this year's celebrations or limited it to just one or two (places)," he said.

On this occasion, he released a special edition of ‘Jago Bangla’. He also released a music album called ‘Srishti’. It has seven songs written by Mamta.