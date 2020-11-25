Mamta Banerjee accepts ‘condition’ of Modi government, will get loan of so many thousand crores

Kerala and p. Bengal has accepted the proposal of the Center to take loans to compensate for the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue. After this, these two states will now be able to get a total loan of Rs 10,197 crore under the special facility of the Reserve Bank. Till now these states were opposing the loan scheme of the Center. 4,522 crores to Kerala and Rs. Bengal has been allowed to raise an additional loan of Rs 6,787 crore. Also Read – If you have courage in BJP, arrest me, I will get TMC to win from jail too: Mamta Banerjee

The Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, “Kerala and Pt. The Government of Bengal has informed about accepting option-one to make up for the loss in revenue due to GST implementation. So far 25 states have opted for this option. Also Read – If Corona is uncontrolled in Delhi, new plan of Central Government, door-to-door survey will be done

The three union territories… Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry have also opted for one. The Ministry said that now Kerala and P.W. from the loan to be raised in the next phase. Bengal will also start receiving funds. Also Read – Decision on 10th and 12th fee waiver, SC dismisses the petition

The statement said that Kerala and Pt. Bengal will get Rs 10,197 crore to compensate for the reduction in revenue from the implementation of GST. Kerala and p. After getting information from Bengal to accept the first option, the Center has also given them permission to raise additional debt.