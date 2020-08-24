Mamta Banerjee appeals to central government regarding NEET JEE Mains Exam 2020, cancel examinations

NEET JEE Mains Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had recently said about NEET and JEE that NEET examinations will be held on 13 September. At the same time, JEE examinations will be held between 1 to 6 September. Parents of students are expressing their concern about these exams going to be held in September and are demanding the government to postpone these exams. In such a situation, the parents of students are now seen getting along with political parties. Also Read – JEE Main, NEET 2020: BJP leader Subrahmanyam Swamy said- JEE, conducting the NEET exams now would be a ‘sterilization’ mistake which made the Indira government …

Recently, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted and appealed to the Central Government to postpone the examination of NEET and JEE. His lawsuit, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also tweeted and expressed concern about conducting the exam in the Corona era. The AIMIM and AAP also raised questions about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam being conducted between the corona virus epidemic and now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also asked the government to postpone the examinations. Has appealed. Also read – NEET JEE Mains 2020: Rahul Gandhi said about JEE, NEET exam, government should listen to ‘students’ mind’

Mamta Banerjee said that- ‘I will appeal to the central government to assess the risk and postpone these examinations till the circumstances are corrected.’ He said- ‘It is our duty to give children a safe environment for examination. In the last video conference with PM Modi, I raised my voice against the UGC guidelines for completing the terminal exam to be held in universities and colleges in late September 2020. Also Read – NTA released guidelines for NEET exam, read these special things before going to exam hall

‘In such a situation, I would like to once again appeal to the Central Government regarding the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations in September 2020 by the Ministry of Education, assessing the risk and these examinations should be postponed for the present. It is our duty to provide a safe environment for our students. ‘