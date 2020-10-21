Mamta Banerjee gave 50-50 thousand rupees to Pooja Pandals, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said- these right steps

new Delhi: In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has announced to donate 50-50 thousand rupees as donation to the Durga Puja (Durga Pooja) committees. This decision of Mamta Banerjee is being criticized. Paying money for religious programs is not being said. At the same time, now Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (Abhijit Banerjee) has come in support of this decision. Abhijeet Banerjee has justified Mamata Banerjee’s move. Also Read – Durga Puja Celebration In UP: Yogi government’s big decision regarding Durga Puja and Ramlila staging in UP, announced this

Abhijeet Banerjee, one of the well-known economists of the world, said that this is the right step. There is nothing bad in this. In the era of Corona virus, pandal organizers and committees need additional money. The Nobel laureate has supported this decision, while it is being criticized and people have come out in protest. This decision has also been challenged in the High Court.

Recently, while hearing this case, the Calcutta High Court had said that the government cannot provide money in this way for entertainment. 25% of this fund should be invested in the program to enhance friendly relations between police and people. And masks and sanitizers should be purchased for the rest of the money. To collect this amount, the Pandal organizers will have to provide the spending bill. With this, the court also banned the entry of common people in the pandals. In view of the condition of Corona virus, only the organizers are allowed to stay in the pandals.