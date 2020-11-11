Mamta Banerjee government took big decision on West Bengal Board’s 10th, 12th examination, students must know

West Bengal Chief Minister says, studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their final examinations. They were to be allowed to just pass: Mamta Banerjee of West Bengal has decided not to hold the 10th and 12th board exams for this session in the year 2021. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told about the decision on Wednesday. Also Read – This effective effect came in the third phase trial of Sputnik V vaccine amid Corona crisis

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Due to the current state of COVID epidemic in West Bengal, the state education department has decided that there will be no pre-final tests for students currently studying in 10th and 12th standard.”

Explain that the government of West Bengal, which is suffering from the infection of Corona virus infection, is the first government to take a decision not to conduct a board examination for this session.

The West Bengal government’s move comes amid speculation that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) may change the schedule of class 10th and 12th examinations due to the COVID-19 epidemic in 2021. Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to the epidemic and the CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

Let us know that on Tuesday, 4,415 COVID-19 patients in West Bengal recovered in a day. The total number of people recovering in the state till November 10 is 3,72,265. After death due to illness of 53 more people reached 7,403. Here the discharge rate is now 90.11 percent.