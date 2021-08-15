Mamta Banerjee hoisted the tricolor and mentioned – Elevate your voice in opposition to those that attempt to strangle freedom

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee known as for elevating voice in opposition to all forces seeking to strangle freedom. He hoisted the nationwide flag at the Pink Street right here at the instance of seventy fifth Independence Day and took the salute of more than a few police branches throughout a parade. The Leader Minister commemorated more than a few police workforce for his or her valor. He paid floral tributes on the police memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose a hundred and twenty fifth delivery anniversary used to be celebrated this yr.Additionally Learn – Arvind Kejriwal mentioned – will make Delhi are compatible for website hosting the Olympics, may even train the lesson of ‘patriotism’ in faculties

Mamta Banerjee didn't cope with the folks, however she tweeted, "Allow us to all elevate our voices in combination on seventy fifth Independence Day in opposition to all the ones forces who goal to suppress our freedom. Allow us to by no means omit the sacrifice of those that fought for a very long time and fought onerous for these days. Easiest needs to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind."

A colourful tableau in line with more than a few schemes and campaigns of the state executive used to be taken out in this system. Many dignitaries together with Leader Secretary HK Dwivedi, House Secretary BP Gopalika and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra had been found in this system. In the meantime, group golf equipment and social organizations additionally took out rallies. The nationwide flag used to be hoisted at tutorial establishments and executive workplaces within the state. More than a few political events additionally celebrated Independence Day of their workplaces.