Mamta Banerjee mentioned – Corona is underneath keep watch over, Election Fee must announce the dates of by-elections in Bengal

West Bengal Through-Election: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that the location of Kovid-19 in Bengal is totally underneath keep watch over and the Election Fee must right away announce the dates of the pending by-elections for seven meeting seats within the state. He additionally mentioned that the Election Fee must make sure that the democratic rights of the folks don't seem to be curtailed.

Banerjee mentioned, "It has already been 4 months (the elections are over) and now the COVID-19 state of affairs may be totally underneath keep watch over. Other people have the proper to solid their vote… They (ECI) had sought opinion from political events.

"I feel the Election Fee must right away announce the dates for the by-elections as a result of we must now not curtail the democratic rights of the folks," he mentioned on the state secretariat. Through-elections are to be held in seven meeting seats of West Bengal, Jangipur, Shamsherganj, Khardha, Bhawanipur, Dinahata, Shantipur and Goshaba.

In keeping with Trinamool Congress (TMC) assets, the executive minister, who misplaced Nandigram seat to BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari, would possibly contest from her house constituency Bhawanipur meeting constituency. The seat used to be vacated through senior chief Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, who gained from this constituency after the result of the meeting elections have been declared. Banerjee has filed a case sooner than the Calcutta Top Courtroom difficult the Nandigram election effects.