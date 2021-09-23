Mamta Banerjee needs to win the by-election, stated if she does now not vote, she won’t be able to stay CM

Kolkata: After shedding the meeting elections from Nandigram seat, Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhawanipur meeting seat to stay the manager minister. Mamta Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned within the by-elections on Bhawanipur seat. Mamta Banerjee has sounded the election bugle from Bhawanipur meeting seat. He should win the election from Bhawanipur seat, another way he should lose the put up of Leader Minister. In this sort of state of affairs, Mamta Banerjee has made an emotional enchantment to the general public in Bhawanipur.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee’s large commentary – If I don’t win the Bhawanipur by-election, anyone else will change into the CM of Bengal, so…

Whilst addressing her rally in Iqbalpur on Wednesday, Mamta Banerjee stated that one vote is essential for me. If you don't vote pondering that Didi will surely win, then you're making a large mistake. Although rain or hurricane comes, do not take a seat at house. Should solid your vote, another way I can't proceed as Leader Minister. In this sort of state of affairs, you'll get a brand new Leader Minister.

It's transparent from this enchantment made by means of Mamta Banerjee to the folk that Mamta Banerjee needs to win the by-election from Bhawanipur seat in order that she will stay at the put up of Leader Minister. Allow us to inform you that TMC has received 213 seats out of 292 within the meeting elections. On the identical time, Mamta Banerjee misplaced the election to Shubhendu Adhikari within the meeting elections. Even though she remained the Leader Minister of the state, however in keeping with the foundations, she must win elections from any meeting seat in 6 months. In a different way Mamata Banerjee should lose the manager minister's put up.

Allow us to inform you that during Bengal, BJP has emerged as a large rival for TMC. In this sort of state of affairs, the top of IT Cellular Amit Malviya has focused Mamta Banerjee announcing that the wave in Bhawanipur isn't as Mamta Banerjee had concept. It seems like he has sensed that the by-election goes to be tricky for him. She is now doing an election marketing campaign beneath compulsion.