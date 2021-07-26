Mamta Banerjee reaches Delhi on a five-day talk over with, will meet Top Minister and opposition leaders

Mamata Banerjee Delhi talk over with West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday for her five-day talk over with. She is prone to meet Top Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This will probably be Banerjee’s first assembly with the Top Minister after coming to energy in West Bengal for the 3rd time in a row.Additionally Learn – Surjewala alleges, ‘Delhi Police launched Congress leaders after greater than seven hours of custody’

Consistent with this system launched through the Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee will meet the Top Minister on Tuesday at 4 pm. Banerjee is scheduled to satisfy different Congress leaders together with Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday. Resources stated that Mamata Banerjee could also be prone to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress leader is ready to play a larger function on the nationwide stage forward of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That is the primary Delhi talk over with of Mamta Banerjee, who's in energy in West Bengal for the 3rd time in a row, after successful the meeting elections.

Mamta Banerjee, who reached Delhi all the way through the monsoon consultation of Parliament, too can meet leaders of different opposition events.

