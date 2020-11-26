Mamta Banerjee said- do violence during election time, there is no place for such outsiders in Bengal

new Delhi: Mamata Banerjee said that there is no place for outsiders in West Bengal. Especially those who come only during the elections and commit violence. Mamta Banerjee, without naming, targeted the BJP (BJP), which is very active these days in West Bengal before the elections. Mamta Banerjee said that there is a lot of ruckus in many places in West Bengal. Outsiders are committing violence here. Such people have no place here. Also Read – Interview: Chidambaram said – BJP will bring back the era of autocracy and control in the country, the country will go back

A day earlier also Mamata Banerjee had fiercely targeted the BJP. Mamta Banerjee had challenged the BJP and said that she will ensure the victory of the Trinamool Congress (Trilmool Congress) in any case, even if she is sent to jail. At a rally in Bankura district, Mamta said that BJP (BJP) is not a political party, but it is just a 'waste of lies'. He said, "If there is courage in BJP, let them arrest me." I will ensure the victory of Trinamool in the elections from jail itself. Let me tell them clearly that I am not afraid of them and their agencies.

Mamta said that you have to remember one thing that they are outsiders. They will loot Bengal when they come to power. That is why he has formed a tie-up with the Congress and the Marxist Communist Party in Bengal. " He said that BJP has no chance of coming to power in the state. Mamta said, "We will come to power once again with the mandate of the people of Bengal."

Along with this, Mamata while referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad (Lalu Prasad Yadav) said that despite being jailed, his party recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections (Bihar Vidhansabha Election). The Chief Minister said, “Lalu Prasad was put behind bars, but he ensured his party’s good electoral performance. In Bihar, BJP has won with sheer ingenuity and not through any popular mandate. “