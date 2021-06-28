Mamta Banerjee said- Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar used to be a corrupt individual, the title used to be within the price sheet of the hawala case

New Delhi: The continued rigidity and dispute between West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar isn’t taking the title of subsidence. Now Mamta Banerjee has made a giant assault at the Governor. Mamta has referred to as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as corrupt. Additionally Learn – When Mamta Banerjee raised the call for to take away Jagdeep Dhankhar as corrupt, the Governor of Bengal retaliated, stated this…

Mamta Banerjee stated that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a corrupt. The Governor used to be named within the Hawala Jain case of 1996. Jagdeep Dhankhar's title used to be additionally within the price sheet of this situation.

#WATCH| The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is a corrupted guy, his title used to be within the price sheet of 1996 hawala Jain case…: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee %.twitter.com/Z0DvjFnQ6W – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Mamta Banerjee stated that I wrote letters 3 times for the elimination of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mamta stated that I’ve to mention that the governor is a corrupt. How can the central executive make a corrupt governor? The title of the governor used to be there in that price sheet or now not. You’re taking out the chargesheet. First controlled the courtroom, alternatively the courtroom case. It hasn’t been determined but.