Mamta Banerjee said- leaders are being forced to leave TMC, we will defeat BJP

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is forcing Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party. Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Mamata Banerjee termed those leaving the party as "opportunists" and alleged that the BJP was using "bags of money" to split the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said that she said, "See the courage of BJP leaders that they ask our state president Subrata Bakshi to join the saffron party." BJP does not know political etiquette, it has no ideology. (In Trinamool Congress) there are one or two opportunists who are working for their benefit. "He said – Only long-time leaders of the party are the real treasure for us.

Mamta said that BJP is forcing the leaders of Trinamool Congress to join its court. They are using bags of money to break up opposition parties. But, we will fight and defeat them in the assembly elections. Banerjee's statement came at a time when many senior Trinamool Congress leaders and legislators have expressed dissatisfaction against the party leadership.