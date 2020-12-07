Mamta Banerjee said – West Bengal will not bow down to those who killed Mahatma Gandhi, would prefer to stay in jail, but …

Midnapore (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has targeted the BJP over the Kisan Andolan. Mamta Banerjee said that West Bengal would not bow down in front of those who killed Mahatma Gandhi. I would rather stay in jail than ‘keep calm or bear the brunt of BJP’. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Many services are expected to be affected during the Barat Bandh of farmers, worry about supply to drug dealers

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore, Mamta Banerjee also targeted the central government over the farmer movement. Mamta said that the BJP government at the Center should withdraw the agriculture law soon or go out of power. He should not remain in power after violating the rights of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal reached Singhu Border, said- I have come to support the farmers as a serviceman

Mamta said that terming the BJP as a party of ‘outsiders’, the Trinamool Congress chief said that she would never allow Bengal to take possession of the saffron party and also appealed to the people to oppose such efforts in the state. Elections on 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year. Also Read – Echoing Movement Abroad: Demonstration in support of farmers in London, many arrested