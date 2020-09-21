Mamta Banerjee spoke to suspended members of Rajya Sabha, read in praise

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to the members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended for protesting against agricultural bills. He praised his attempt to uphold the values ​​of Parliament. It is noteworthy that during the passage of two agriculture-related bills, an unprecedentedly uncontrolled view was witnessed in the Upper House of Parliament, which led to the suspension of eight members a day later and now against suspension with other members of the opposition party. are performed. Also Read – 8 MPs from opposition parties including Derek O’Brien and Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week, know what is the reason

The senior Trinamool Congress leader said, "The Chief Minister talked to the MPs for about 10 minutes and praised her fight against the Krishi Bills and her efforts to uphold the values ​​of the Parliament." Condemning the move, an audio message was issued in which he targeted the BJP, alleging that it was making all efforts to make the states powerless to strengthen themselves.

Significantly, the government on Monday moved a resolution in which Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, Congress's Rajiv Satav, Ripun Boren and Syed Nazir Hussain, CPI members KK Ragesh and Elamaram close suspended Demanded to do. This motion was accepted by voice vote and the mentioned MPs were suspended from the rest of the monsoon session.

