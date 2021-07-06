Mamta Banerjee stated within the assembly- I’ve observed BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, however…

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that BJP MLAs have no idea etiquette and decency and this has been obvious from the uproar all through the speech of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar within the Meeting just lately. Mamta Banerjee stated that “I’ve observed many BJP leaders from Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj. Then again, now this BJP is other. Those (BJP participants) have no idea tradition, etiquette, decency and civilisation. Additionally Learn – WB Information: Calcutta Top Courtroom to pronounce verdict on Mamata Banerjee’s petition the next day to come, the topic is expounded to Nandigram

Jagdeep Dhankhar learn only some traces of his 18-page cope with within the state meeting on July 2 amidst the noisy speech of BJP participants and laid the written speech at the desk of the Area. The BJP MLAs had been elevating slogans over the post-poll violence within the state. Additionally Learn – Krishna Rai, spouse of TMC chief Mukul Roy, passed on to the great beyond, was once unwell for a very long time

In her speech within the Area, Trinamool Congress President and Leader Minister Banerjee stated that BJP MLAs within the state will have to no longer have created stumbling blocks in turning in the cope with of the Governor elected via the BJP management on the Centre. Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee wrote a letter to PM Modi and stated – cut back taxes from petrol and diesel, inflation is out of control within the nation