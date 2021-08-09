Mamta Banerjee will contest from Bhawanipur meeting seat, TMC’s new slogan introduced

Kolkata: Within the West Bengal Meeting Elections 2021, Mamata Banerjee needed to face defeat from Nandigram seat. Since then, the Election Fee was once regularly pressurized to carry by-elections via TMC. Alternatively, the TMC delegation will meet the Election Fee at the call for to carry elections quickly. In the meantime, the ruling Trinamool Congress has began arrangements to contest the elections of its celebration supremo and Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipur seat.Additionally Learn – Former Bengal minister Rajiv Banerjee more likely to be expelled from BJP, left TMC and joined BJP

Allow us to inform you {that a} new slogan has additionally been given via TMC in regards to the by-election. In keeping with the brand new slogan of TMC, Mamata Banerjee has been described because the daughter of Bhawanipur and its title has been given the slogan Unnayan Ghere Ghere, Gharer Meye Bhawanipur (i.e. construction in each and every family, daughter of Bhawanipur). Additionally Learn – Flood state of affairs important in 7 districts of West Bengal, 3 lakh other people affected

Within the not too long ago concluded Bengal meeting elections, the slogan Bangla nijer meye ke chai (Bengal desires its daughter) was once given via the TMS. Allow us to inform you that the celebration had received all through the meeting elections however Mamta Banerjee needed to face defeat. At the strains of the meeting elections, the brand new slogan for Bhawanipur seat has been given via TMC protecting Bhawanipur in thoughts. Additionally Learn – Bengal Me Kab Khulenge College: When will colleges and schools open in Bengal? CM Mamta Banerjee gave this large knowledge…

Shobhandev resigns

Allow us to inform you that at the one hand, arrangements are in complete swing for Mamta Banerjee to contest from Bhawanipur meeting seat. Then again, this time from this seat, senior Trinamool Congress chief and state minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay had resigned from this seat for Mamata Banerjee. Allow us to inform you that for Mamata Banerjee to stay at the publish of Leader Minister, it is crucial to develop into a member of the Legislative Meeting via successful the by-election prior to November 4. Differently Didi should renounce from the publish of Leader Minister.