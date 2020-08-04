Mamta Banerjee will have to pay the price of not withdrawing the lockdown on August 5: BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government would have to pay a heavy price in the state elections if it did not withdraw its decision to implement the lockdown on August 5. He said that his party has requested the government to remove the lockdown in view of the Bhoomipujan ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Also Read – Before Bhoomi Poojan, CM Yogi lit a lamp in his house, ministers and MLAs attended the festival

Ghosh also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government's stand on the matter "reflects disrespect for the sentiments of the Hindu community." Ghosh said, "The people of West Bengal are watching everything." They will not hesitate to change the government in the next elections. This ego will cost them dearly. "

On the other hand, senior TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee dismissed the allegation and said that the BJP should avoid joining communal politics amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. It is noteworthy that Bhoomi Pujan will be done on August 5 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.