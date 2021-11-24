Mamta Banerjee will meet PM Modi nowadays, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy may even meet, that is the problem

New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee will meet PM Modi nowadays. Mamta Banerjee will meet PM Modi at 5 pm nowadays. Along side this, Mamta Banerjee may even meet BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. Sooner than assembly PM Modi, Mamta Banerjee has already given a observation relating to this assembly. Mamta Banerjee has additionally advised why she goes to satisfy the PM. Mamta Banerjee is these days in Delhi.Additionally Learn – West Bengal: Clashes between two factions of Trinamool Congress, bombs hurled, many injured

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that she would meet High Minister Narendra Modi all the way through her discuss with to Delhi and lift the problem of accelerating the jurisdiction of the Border Safety Power (BSF) and atrocities in Tripura. That is his 2nd discuss with to Delhi since July. The Leader Minister had stated, “Right through my Delhi discuss with, I will be able to meet the High Minister. Except for quite a lot of issues associated with the state, I will be able to take in the problems associated with extension of BSF’s jurisdiction and Tripura violence.” Additionally Learn – Congress chief Kirti Jha Azad left ‘Hath Ka Saath’ and joined Mamta Banerjee’s birthday party TMC, stated this

Mamta Banerjee had stated that “There is not any democracy in Tripura. Murders are going down. Goons with guns are getting into police stations. I can’t inform what number of people had been delivered to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Medical institution who had suffered accidents in Tripura. Describing the placement in Tripura below the Biplab Deb-led BJP executive as dire, Banerjee questioned why the Human Rights Fee was once “no longer taking cognizance” of using brute drive within the northeastern state. Additionally Learn – Former JDU chief Pavan Varma joins TMC, Kirti Jha Azad may even sign up for Mamta Banerjee’s birthday party