Mamta Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly to recover soon, HM Amit Shah knows how

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly Latest News: West Bengal (West Bengal) CM Mamta Banerjee has wished BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to be healthy soon. At the same time, according to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken information about Ganguly's health.

CM Mamta Banerjee tweeted, "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to the hospital. 'Wish him to get well soon and fully. "

"Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been injured to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery, "tweets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Please tell that Sourav Ganguly, President of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) and former Indian captain, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain. An official from the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata gave this information.

Ganguly’s condition is now ‘stable’ and he has been admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital. 48-year-old Sourav Ganguly complained of chest pain after a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital after such a problem again this afternoon.

An official of Kolkata’s Woodland Hospital said, “Now his condition is stable. We are seeing whether this pain is due to a heart related problem or not. They will have many tests.

Significantly, in view of the assembly elections in West Bengal, speculations are being made that Sourav Ganguly may join BJP. Actually, Ganguly met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar recently. It was said that the BCCI President had invited the Governor for inspection of the Eden Garden Cricket Ground in Kolkata, but in political circles it came out from the politics and statements of many leaders.