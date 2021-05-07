Mamta Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi, said- provide oxygen, differently folks will die

Kolkata: The West Bengal meeting elections are over and Mamta Banerjee has as soon as once more turn out to be the Leader Minister of Bengal. In this kind of scenario, in the middle of the corona epidemic, PM Narendra Modi Mamta Banerjee has written a letter requesting an oxygen cylinder. Mamta Banerjee wrote a letter pronouncing that during view of the expanding circumstances of corona, the state will want 550 metric heaps of clinical oxygen within the subsequent 7-8 days. Additionally Learn – BJP leaders take pains at Soren for criticizing the High Minister, stated – no working out of not unusual courtesy

Mamta Banerjee wrote in her letter that even ahead of this, a letter used to be written on Would possibly 5 for oxygen. I had stated within the letter that the call for for oxygen is expanding in Bengal. In this kind of scenario, the selection of corona sufferers in Bengal is continuously expanding. Within the remaining 24 hours, 470 metric heaps of oxygen has been ate up. Which, after the following 7-8 days, its call for can also be 570 MT.

In her letter, Mamta Banerjee wrote that as a substitute of distributing oxygen to Bengal, the middle has larger the allotment of different states. He stated that 560 metric heaps of clinical oxygen is produced in Bengal. Bengal will have to be ordered to offer enough amount of oxygen right away. If Bengal isn't equipped oxygen on the proper time, then folks would possibly die because of loss of oxygen.