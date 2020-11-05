Mamta Banerjee’s big charge, ‘Central government is threatening to control IPS officers of Bengal’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Center government of threatening IPS officers working in the state government to implicate them in matters related to income tax or vigilance if they did not follow its instructions. Or their wives can be transferred elsewhere. Also Read – Suburban train services in West Bengal to be restored from November 11: Railway Minister

Without naming the BJP-led central government, he alleged that his agencies were raiding various parts of the state without informing the local administration. Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee asked the central government not to cross the 'Laxman Rekha' and fulfill its constitutional obligation.

He said, "If the police officers do not listen to them (of the central government), they are threatening to implicate them in income tax or vigilance related matters or transfer their wives elsewhere." We have never seen such politics. '

In an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “I assure the IAS and IPS officers not to worry about it.” Since you are serving the state, the state government is also ready to serve you. ”He said that while IPS officer Rajeev Kumar was the Kolkata Police Commissioner, his wife was also sent to a remote area of ​​Punjab. was shipped.

