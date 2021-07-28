Mamta Banerjee’s large remark – I’m a easy employee, any individual else leads the opposition, even then there is not any drawback

New Delhi: There’s numerous churning occurring some of the opposition leaders about who would be the face of the opposition for the 2024 Loksabha Elections. In the meantime, Mamta Banerjee, who’s found in Delhi right now, has given a large remark. Many meanings are being extracted from this remark of Mamta Banerjee. One may be whether or not any individual else can lead the opposition than Mamata Banerjee? This query is coming up as a result of there’s a normal opinion amongst many opposition leaders that Mamata Banerjee may give a excellent problem to the BJP.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee to fulfill Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday

Amidst these kind of speculations, Mamta Banerjee mentioned that I'm an strange employee, I need to stay a employee. At the query of being made the face of the opposition, Mamta Banerjee mentioned that I'm really not a political astrologer, it depends upon the location; If any individual else takes the lead, there is not any drawback with that. In conjunction with this, Mamta Banerjee mentioned on Pegasus espionage case that the location could be very severe. The placement has turn out to be extra severe than the emergency.

Allow us to inform you that Mamta Banerjee has come to Delhi for the primary time after turning into CM for the 3rd time and successful the meeting elections defeating BJP. Mamta Banerjee met PM Modi, together with it is usually assembly many opposition leaders. There are discussions within the political circles that Mamata Banerjee will also be made the face of the opposition.