Mamta Banerjee’s nephew’s spouse refuses to look sooner than ED, says – I’m the mummy of 2 youngsters, can not come

Kolkata: Rujira Banerjee, spouse of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, has refused to look sooner than the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rujira Banerjee used to be summoned in a case associated with alleged cash laundering and smuggling of coal in West Bengal. Rujira Banerjee used to be to look sooner than the company in New Delhi, however she has refused to head. Rujira instructed the probe company that it might now not be imaginable for her to shuttle within the match of an epidemic as she is the 'mom' of 2 youngsters.

In a letter to the Assistant Director of ED (Enforcement Directorate), Rujeera mentioned, "I'm a mom of 2 and touring to New Delhi bodily by myself in the middle of the pandemic would put me and my youngsters's lives at grave chance. It will be handy for me if you happen to believe asking me to be provide at your place of abode in Kolkata, as your company has its workplace in Kolkata and I additionally reside right here."

Within the letter dated August 31, he mentioned, "Along with my figuring out, the subject material of your investigation, the alleged explanation for motion additionally emanates from West Bengal. I guarantee all imaginable cooperation from my aspect." Previous, Rujira Banerjee used to be puzzled at her place of abode. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had long gone to his place of abode to query him on February 23, days sooner than the Bengal Meeting elections, whilst his sister and different members of the family have been additionally puzzled.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee and nationwide common secretary of TMC, used to be summoned in conjunction with his spouse within the coal smuggling case overdue ultimate month. The TMC MP from Diamond Harbor used to be ordered to look sooner than the probe company in Delhi on September 6, whilst his spouse used to be to look on Wednesday. His legal professional Sanjay Basu has additionally been requested to look sooner than the company on September 3.

The ED has registered a case underneath related sections of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) after inspecting the November 2020 FIR lodged via the CBI, in relation to the mines of Japanese Coalfields Restricted in Kunustoria and Kajora spaces of Bengal in and round Asansol. Was once accused of coal smuggling rip-off of Rs. The ED claimed that Abhishek used to be one of the most beneficiaries of the unlawful industry, although the TMC chief has denied the entire allegations.