Mamta Banerjee’s statement on the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy- ‘There are so many security personnel, somebody attacks you …’

JP Nadda Convoy Attacked: In West Bengal, the politics of the attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy has been hot. Taking this, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence. After this, the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also come.

You have security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? Instead of depending on the state, you depend on central force. The attack might have been planned, I have asked police to investigate but I won't put up with lies all the time: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamta Banerjee said that there are security personnel with you. How can someone attack you? You believe in the security of the central force rather than the security of the state. The attack may have been planned, I have asked the police to investigate, but I will not lie all the time.

#WATCH They (BJP) have no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Kolkata

Mamta Banerjee said that she (BJP) has no other work. Many times the Home Minister is here, when he is not there, any Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda are here. When he does not have people in rallies, he asks his workers to do gimmick. He said that CRPF, BSF and CISF personnel are present in the convoy of BJP leaders during the Bengal tour.

Earlier, a few hours after JP Nadda’s attack on the convoy, the Trinamool Congress claimed that it had received information that the saffron party workers had ‘instigated’ people to create unrest. Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee said whether this was BJP’s attempt to divert attention from the historical report card of the ruling party of the state?

State Panchayat Minister Mukherjee said, ‘JP Nadda has alleged that he was attacked, but we have information that the action to incite people was done on his behalf, on behalf of his own party … This address It is necessary to ascertain whether the entire conspiracy of the incident was hatched by the BJP? ”He asked the Trinamool Congress workers to avoid getting caught in the BJP’s trap despite the provocative action. Mukherjee said, “We would like to ask our people to distance themselves from them.”

