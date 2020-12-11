Mamta-Dhankhar, embattled, may visit West Bengal for the second time in a month and a half, Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah can once again go to West Bengal. He is expected to visit West Bengal on 19 and 20 December. Party sources have given this information to IANS. Thus, this will be the second visit of Home Minister Amit Shah in the last one and a half months in West Bengal. A West Bengal unit official told IANS, “Home minister Amit Shah is expected to come to the state on December 19 and 20. During his two-day visit, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting of party workers and will also communicate with the general public. This visit by Home Minister Amit Shah will inspire enthusiasm among ordinary workers like last time. ” Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: The Governor said- I have sent a report to MHA about the most shocking developments.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on a two-day visit on November 5 and 6. During this, he had appealed to the party workers to earnestly aiming to win more than two hundred seats in West Bengal. During the last visit, Home Minister Amit Shah also interacted with the general public with intellectuals and got information about the state’s atmosphere. Also Read – JP Nadda’s attack on Mamta government- ‘Law and order situation in Bengal has completely broken’

Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit is also special because the party’s national president JP Nadda’s convoy has been attacked while going to Diamond Harbor during the tour of West Bengal on Thursday (10 December). BJP’s in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has also been injured in the attack in West Bengal. The importance of this visit of Home Minister Amit Shah is being sought in the midst of increased political heat in the state due to the attack on the top leaders of the party. Also Read – In Bengal, people should exercise their franchise free of fear, so President’s rule should be imposed there: Akash Vijayvargiya

Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that he has sent a report to the Center in the backdrop of the violent attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy. Condemning the Mamata Banerjee government for the attack allegedly carried out by Trinamool Congress workers, Dhankar said that a dangerous game of local and outsider was going on in the state. He said that it is shameful that the incident took place on International Human Rights Day.

(Input IANS)